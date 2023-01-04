The Flash/Arrow Update: Ep. 9 Filming This Week; Panabaker, Amell Reax

As if having Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork) a part of the 13-episode 9th & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash wasn't good enough, the longest-running Arrowverse upped expectations even further earlier today. That's when we learned that Stephen Amell (Heels) is returning to the role of Oliver Queen from the foundational series Arrow for the season's ninth episode. Now, we're getting a chance to check out some social media reactions from Panabaker, Amell & Ramamurthy- including an update from the episode's director, Panabaker.

First up, Panabaker shares a look outside her director's trailer as well as the clapperboard while confirming that she will begin directing Amell's episode this week. Following that, Amell keeps it short and sweet (but it's the GIF that's a punch to the feels. and finally, Ramamurthy shares his excitement about returning for the show's final run:

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."