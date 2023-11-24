Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, Danielle Panabaker, frost, Killer Frost, the cw, The Flash

The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Honors 6-Month Series Finale Anniversary

In honor of the six-month anniversary of the series finale & the end of the Arrowverse, The Flash star Danielle Panabaker shared a look back.

Article Summary Danielle Panabaker shares a nostalgic post in memory of The Flash series finale.

The Flash concluded its nine-season run, marking the symbolic end of the Arrowverse.

On Instagram, Panabaker reflects on her time acting and directing on The Flash.

The series finale, titled "A New World, Part Four: Finale," aired on May 24, 2023.

For Arrowverse fans, May 24, 2023, was truly the end of an era. That's when "A New World, Part Four: Finale" (directed by Vanessa Parise and written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen) aired – bringing to an end not just the nine-season run of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash but also the beloved DC television universe. Now, six months later, Panabaker has taken to Instagram to take "a little trip down memory lane" that included some looks at her time in front of the camera as well as directing "some of the people I love so much."

"FLASHback Friday ⚡️ I was reflecting back on the year I've had and realized that today is exactly 6 months since the series finale of 'The Flash' aired," Panabaker wrote in the caption to her Instagram post from earlier today. "I am grateful for the show and the unique opportunities I had because of the show, but most importantly the many wonderful people I met along the way. A little trip down memory lane with some of the people I love so much." Here's a look at the original post:

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!