The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Responds to Season 9/Series Finale News

While the news wasn't surprising, it's still had to believe when you read it on the screen. With the upcoming 13 episodes that will comprise an abbreviated ninth & final season of the Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash, the ers of the Arrowverse will officially be over. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," said showrunner & EP Eric Wallace in a statement earlier today. "So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make 'The Flash' such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world." While there will be more than enough time to analyze what everything that went on that led up to this means, right now, the focus is on getting reactions from the cast.

For this go-around, Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Frost) is checking in via social media with a video thanking the fans for the opportunity to have been part of the show's run and how she's feeling with the news still very much new. Here's a look at Panabaker's reaction post from Instagram:

But what if Season 8 ended up being the final season? Wallace revealed in previous interviews that the Season 8 finale was first written as a series-ender, with changes needed once the renewal notice came through. Now thanks to the folks over at TVLine, we're learning what viewers would've seen if this was the show's last week. While the final face-off between Barry aka The Flash (Gustin) and Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) was kept even after the Season 9 green light came through ("We were like, 'Oh crap, we just did the ultimate battle. How are we supposed to ever top that?' Then it was like, 'Let's just kill him for now and worry about that later.'"), here's a look at what was in play for the then-assumed series finale:

A "Sexier" & "Romantic" Conversation Between Barry & Iris: "We had to change the whole final scene. We had to rewrite it three different times. Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon. It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

Team Flash Would've Gotten Closure: "There would have been an additional scene with all of Team Flash all getting their goodbyes on. But when we found out we had another season to play with, that meant, 'Ooh, I can tease next year's Big Bad? All right, let's do that!' So that final scene [with the blue crystal] changed radically, and then the 'Goodbye to Team Flash' group party scene got deleted entirely."