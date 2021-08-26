The Flash: Javicia Leslie, Brandon Routh & More React to "Armageddon"

When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. When The CW's The Flash returns for its eighth season on November 16, our heroes will be facing "Armageddon"- and over the course of the five-part special event, they won't be facing it alone. Javicia Leslie's Batwoman, Brandon Routh's The Atom, Cress Williams' Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh's Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen, and Osric Chau's Ryan Choi are all set to join the fight. On the big bad side, Tom Cavanagh returns as Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash and Neal McDonough returns as Damien Darhk. Now we're getting some reactions from the cast, beginning with Panabaker praising director Eric Dean Seaton for being at the helm of the Season 8 opener:

"First day #Directorslife photo dump. Here we go. Cats out the bag on @cwtheflash Armageddon! It's a big one! Storyboards are fire, the shot list is packed, and the tone notes are full of drama, emotion, fun, and heart. Consumed 6 movies for various reasons related to the job at hand. And I came away with even more love and appreciation for shows like #TheFlash where you get 7 prep days to successfully figure out how to pull off the magic that a movie takes months of planing to do. These crews, cast and writers don't get enough credit for basically making a half a movie in one eighth the time. It's so much fun to figure out, but make no mistake it really is a skill. Your only real enemy is the Time Lord and the Time Bandits which can't be beaten, but can be manipulated. We are coming for you Time Lord! I look forward to our continuing battle," wrote Seaton in the caption to his post that went live once the news was revealed:

"Glad I don't have to hold this in anymore!!! I'm joining some of my favorite Arrow-verse heroes in this EPIC 5-part event!!!!! True story: The Flash was actually the first Arrow-verse show I watched because my bestie @allisonpaigen played Trajectory, and I fell in loooove with the characters!!! So this is such a full circle moment to be able to join their kickass team this fall! Thank #EricWallace for having me! 🦇", wrote Leslie about the news:

"Very excited to have #RayPalmer & #TheATOM return to #TheFlash! Grateful to the @cwtheflash family for having me take part once again!❤️🙏🏼😄 And you can expect some new & epic ⚡️& ⚛️ action," responded Routh:

"Holy Smoaks! The Kat's out of the bag! In a #Flash I'll be back for #Armageddon. ⚡️💚🏹", McNamara captioned in their post:

"Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes," said executive producer Eric Wallace. "So yes, "Armageddon" is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned."

