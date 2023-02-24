The Flash: Red Death/Javicia Leslie Images Released; S09E04 Preview Along with previews for the next two episodes, The CW's The Flash released official episode images for Javicia Leslie and Red Death.

Okay, the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign has been turned off because it's now everywhere that Javicia Leslie made her official return to the Arrowverse in this week's S09E03 "Rogues of War." In the latest chapter of the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, we learned that Leslie's Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, disappeared a few weeks back while out on a call. Shortly after, as the episode gets ready to throw the switch on the end credits, Red Death reveals itself to be… Ryan Wilder?! With a cool streak in her hair?! Okay, either Red Death is something that has taken over Ryan Wilder or is impersonating her. Either way, we're keeping our fingers, toes, and other various body parts crossed that she's okay. Oh, and serious bonus points go to Leslie for that sweet "I am vengeance" line. Now, we're getting a much better look at Leslie's Red Death in the following official images that were released:

Batwoman Writers Room on Javicia Leslie's Return to the Arrowverse

"Our heart aches that we're not working with [Javicia Leslie], but honestly, seeing her grow and shine bright this past year makes up for the heartache just a little bit. And seeing her nail the best Batman line in the franchise history? *chef's kiss,*" read the first in a series of three tweets from the Batwoman writers' room's Twitter account, congratulating Leslie as well as the work being done by The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace to keep Ryan Wilder's story alive. "Shoutout to [Eric Wallace] for making us sob and tear up by seeing our hero back on TV. Eric, we owe you a platter of cookies and a dozen balloons. I hope you all know we've been fans of Eric's for a long time. And we hope you all are pouring your love out to him and the writers of The Flash for making this happen. They are so respectful of Ryan, of her character, and what she means to the world," the writers' room added. Here's a look – followed by a look at overviews & images for the next two episodes:

Our heart aches that we're not working with @JaviciaLeslie but honestly seeing her grow and shine bright this past year makes up for the heartache just a little bit. And seeing her nail the best Batman line in the franchise history? *chef's kiss* — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) February 23, 2023

Shoutout to @ewrote for making us sob and tear up by seeing our hero back on TV. Eric, we owe you a platter of cookies and a dozen balloons. — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) February 23, 2023

I hope you all know we've been fans of Eric's for a long time. And we hope you all are pouring your love out to him and the writers of The Flash for making this happen. They are so respectful of Ryan, of her character, and what she means to the world. — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) February 23, 2023

The Flash S09E04 & S09E05 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 4 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1": LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake, and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).