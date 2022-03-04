The Flash S08: Danielle Panabaker Directing E17; E08 Overview Released

Heading into next week's midseason return of The CW's The Flash and with fans eagerly awaiting word of a ninth season, we've had a chance to look at the overviews for S08E06 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" and S08E07 "Lockdown" to get a sense of what's to come in Barry (Grant Gustin) & Iris's (Candice Patton) post-"Armageddon" world. Now we're a double look into the future, first with an overview for S08E08 "The Fire Next Time" (directed by David McWhirter and written by Joshua V. Gilbert), set to air on March 23. But before that, even bigger news for fans of Danielle Panabaker, as their on-screen Caitlin Snow aka Frost has taken to social media to announce that she's prepping to direct the 17th episode of the current season.

Now here's a look at Panabaker's post confirming the news, followed by the overview for S08E08 "The Fire Next Time":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 8 "The Fire Next Time": AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert.

When The Flash returns for its post-"Armageddon" eighth season on March 9, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) need to do some serious time fixing- and that's going to involve getting to know their dad Barry (Grant Gustin) a whole lot better. Now check out the official trailer "Journey" (with two official preview images above)- where saving the day takes a moment. But being a hero? That takes a lifetime…

The Flash Season 8 Episode 6 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder": THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent's vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.

And speaking of the upcoming series return, we learned that Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) would be joining the cast this season in the role of Tinya Wazzo. The reluctant meta-teenager finds their life turned upside down after years of successfully hiding in plain sight when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Wazzo is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever. So why is this important? Because while Abdalla's Wazzo has no superhero designation at this time, the character has quite a history on the DC Comics side. Wazzo is known as Phantom Girl (and also Apparition, depending on where you are with DC's 183 timeline reboots and readjustments), a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes from the far-flung 30th & 31st centuries. Again, there's nothing on the Arrowverse side to signal the debut of the Legion any time soon, but it's definitely something worth staying tuned over.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.