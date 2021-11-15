The Flash S08: New "Armageddon: Part 2" Images: Black Lightning & More

Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of Team Flash as well as a team of heroes from across the Arrowverse are set to take on a powerful alien threat led by Tony Curran's Despero when The CW's The Flash five-part Season 8 event "Armageddon" kicks off on Tuesday, November 16th. Previously, we had a chance to check out Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer aka The Atom appearance in the opening chapter. This time around, we have well more than dozen images from "Armageddon: Part 2" for fans to start picking over for clues. Along with new looks at Despero, we also get to see more of Cress Williams' Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning and Barry in the Hall of Justice, Barry having a tense conversation with Central City Police's Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore), Caitlin aiming some serious hardware & looking wary of Barry's presence, and more:

Also joining Team Flash, The Atom, and Black Lightning for the mega-event are Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers aka Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow, Osric Chau's Ryan Choi aka The Atom, Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash & Neal McDonough's Damien Darhk. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the eighth season of The CW's The Flash, followed by the overviews for "Armageddon" Parts 1-3:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 8 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkeKc0pEQ60)

The Flash Season 8 Episode 1 "Armageddon: Part 1": PART ONE OF THE ARMAGEDDON FIVE EPISODE EVENT – When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Brandon Routh guest stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace. The Flash Season 8 Episode 2 "Armageddon: Part 2": THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza. The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 "Armageddon, Part 3": BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS, AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero's vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh, and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.