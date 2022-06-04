The Flash S08E19 Overview: Iris Learns Cause of Time Sickness & More

Welcome back to an update on how the eighth season is rolling along for The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash. Even with the series set to return for a ninth season, there are still more than enough question marks surrounding the long-running Arrowverse series that the final run of episodes is getting particular attention from a ton of fans. So here's an update on how the end of the eighth season is shaping up, beginning with images, an overview & promo for S08E17 "Keep It Dark" (written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi, and set for June 8th) as well as behind-the-scenes images of series star & episode director Danielle Panabaker in action. Following that, we have the overview for S08E18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" (airing July 15th, with the episode directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Sam Chalsen), and now we're adding an overview for what looks to be the first part of the two-part season finale, "Negative, Part One" (directed by Jeff Byrd and written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza)- with Team Flash gearing up for a major smackdown as Iris (Patton) discovers the source of her time sickness.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 17 "Keep it Dark" – DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie" – WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen. The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 "Negative, Part One": TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and the team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).