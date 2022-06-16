The Flash S08E19 Promo: Someone Wants Barry to Pay for What He Did

So how was that for a set-up for the two-part Season 8 finale of The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash? By the time the credits rolled on S08E18 "The Man in the Yellow Tie," we had a dangerous callback to DC's Legends of Tomorrow, a shocker regarding Meena's aka Fast Track (Kausar Mohammed) power, John Diggle's (David Ramsey) green box mystery remaining a mystery (for someone else, apparently), and Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash finding a surprising ally to help him fulfill his destiny. Now we're getting a look at the promo for next week's "Negative, Part One," as Team Flash faces the fight of its life the truth behind Iris' (Patton) time sickness is revealed.

Now here's a look at the promo & overview for S08E19 "Negative, Part One," as well as S08E20 "Negative, Part Two" (where clearly something happens to Gustin's Barry Allen leading into the season finale):

The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 "Negative, Part One": TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and the team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza. The Flash Season 8 Episode 19 "Negative, Part Two": SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).