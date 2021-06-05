The Flash Season 7 E12 Marks End of An Era for Team Flash: Preview

If some of you have already started playing Oasis's "Don't Go Away" on loop at this point, we more than understand. Because next Tuesday's episode of The CW's The Flash marks the end of an era, with Cisco (Carlos Valdes) departing the series after an impressive seven-season run- alongside Kamila (Victoria Park). So you know what that means, right? Yup, an hour of heartbreak, humor, and reflection- capped off with Cisco, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) having to get the band back together one last time as "Team Flash" takes on a new and improved Rainbow Raider (Jona Xiao)- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Good-Bye Vibrations":

The Flash Season 7, Episode 12 "Good-Bye Vibrations": CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don't have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

