The Flash Season 7 Episode 14 Preview; Director Danielle Panabaker BTS

It's not that every episode of The CW's The Flash isn't special in its own way, but this week's episode "Rayo de Luz" is extra special for two reasons. First up, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) look to be off the grid, meaning the rest of "Team Flash" gets to take the spotlight- and just in time, too. Ultraviolet (Alexa Barajas) is back, but Allegra (Kayla Compton) won't stop until her cousin sees the light. But the second special reason is happening behind the camera, with Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow & Frost) helming the episode- as you're about to see in the mix of episode and behind-the-scenes images, episode overview, and official promo:

The Flash Season 7, Episode 14 "Rayo de Luz": DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – When Ultraviolet (guest star Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) is determined to find her cousin and change her heart, Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) finds evidence that Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) may not be the good cop she appears to be. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode with story by Jess Carson and teleplay by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash 7×14 Promo "Rayo de Luz" (HD) Season 7 Episode 14 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uykBYQeWSzU)

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.