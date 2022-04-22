The Flash Season 8 Trailer: Barry Needs to Do What He Does Best- Run

If you haven't gotten the sense yet that The CW's The Flash is building towards something pretty big when it returns next week with So8E12 "Death Rises," then we're glad that you're here. Following up on a spoiler-ish look ahead at what's to come via the show's official episode overviews (you can check that out here), fans have a new trailer to help get their scorecards cleaned up when it comes to what we've seen so far this season. But don't go anywhere after the trailer because we have a few more cool things that folks on "Team Flash" will want to check out.

So for a look at a quick recap of what this season has brought Team Flash so far before they return for an intense & tragic (?!?) end-run on the season, check out the following midseason trailer "Unknown"- where Joe (the series-departing Jesse L. Martin's Joe offers Grant Gustin's Barry the best advice possible):

Now here's a look at the preview images, an episode overview, and the promo for So8E12 "Death Rises," followed

The Flash Season 8 Episode 12 "Death Rises": ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Gustin) gets an assist from Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk.

Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace offered some insight into Deathstorm's "devastating" motivations, when viewers will learn the name of the current "graphic novel" arc, and more during a meeting with TV Insider– including how the ending to Season 8 has been in motion since Season 6 as "all one big story":

On How the Poster Ties Into Season Eight's 3 Graphic-Novel Arcs (& When We'll Learn the Title of Arc 2): "The back half of the season, I'm not gonna exaggerate here, some really intense stuff is about to go down. Really intense. And it involves all of the characters. I said at the beginning of the season, the first graphic-novel storyline was "Armageddon." We're in the middle of our next graphic novel now and I'll be announcing the title here in a few weeks because the title is ridiculously spoilery, obviously. For the first time ever, this season we have three graphic-novel arcs and Team Flash will never be the same after the second one. It ties and pushes them emotionally into the final graphic novel and all the people that you're seeing here [in the poster] all have to work equally, as you would imagine, to save the world from another Big Bad. [Laughs]"

Deathstorm's Ultimate Plan Will Be "Devastating" to Team Flash: So at the end of Episode 11, 'Resurrection,' Deathstorm showed up and revealed himself. But what was not revealed is the true reason that he's back. That will be revealed. Everything about why he is back, his plan, what he wants, and how it'll affect Team Flash forever will be revealed in [next week's episode], 'Death Rises.' Deathstorm might even achieve victories we never saw coming. It's going to be devastating. Why he's back is not what people think it is. Sometimes — and this is a very very big hint — sometimes the bigger the villain, the simpler the motivation. It's not always some crazy, convoluted Machiavellian plan."

If Arc #2 Feels Like a Horror Movie Then Wallace Has Done Their Job: "The working title for this graphic novel, which is not a spoiler, was 'The Blackfire Hauntings.' When I first pitched my crazy ideas, my staff looked at me like, 'What? Are you out of your mind? That sounds like a horror movie.' And I went, 'Yes, it is a horror movie. We're going to do 'The Flash's' version of a horror film over several episodes.' And once they got past that, then the excitement set in"

Wallace Has Known Where This Season Is Going Since Season 6 Since It's "All One Big Story": "I have literally known it for two years and have building and building towards this. As I have been building towards the end of Season 8 — the last three seasons are literally all one big story and it's leading towards one specific event…I have the Post-it somewhere on my desk. I wrote it down two years ago and went, 'That's the end of Season 8.'"

Wallace Suggests Some Screening Homework to Prepare for What's to Come: "What I would tell people to do before watching our Episodes 12, 13, and onward is to rewatch the beginning of Season 6. And I wouldn't watch it for 'Bloodwork,' I'd watch it for all the other reasons. The clues have been there the whole time."