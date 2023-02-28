The Flash Season 9 Ep. 6 Overview Teases "New Life" for Barry & Iris The CW released a very interesting overview for The Flash S09E06 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky," set to hit screens on March 15th.

With last week's episode bringing the return of Javicia Leslie to the Arrowverse, a big Red Death reveal, and a mystery that's made its way from Gotham to Central City, the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash returns this week with the first of a two-parter that looks to bring us a lot of Red Death answers (and probably more questions). But what about after all of that? Well, we have some clues to pass along in the form of the official overview for S09E06 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky" (hitting on March 15th), which definitely reads like the start of some kind of new "chapter" for the season, especially with the reference to Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) preparing "for their new life." And that's just a small part of what you're about to see, with the overview included in our updated rundown of what's to come.

The Flash S09E04, S09E05 & S09E06 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 4 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1": LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake, and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and the team work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).