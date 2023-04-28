The Flash Season 9 Key Art Embraces Arrowverse Series' OG Comics Roots Here's a look at a very cool new Season 9 key art poster for The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash.

With only four episodes remaining in the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, we've also reached the start of the four-part, final "graphic novel" for the Arrowverse series. In the trailer for "A New World, Part One" that we shared earlier, we saw that John Wesley Shipp was back. But unfortunately for Barry (Gustin), Shipp's not the only familiar face who's showing up. Now, we have new key art to pass along that not only embraces the concept of family that the series has continually focused on but also offers an homage to the character's comics roots by going with a "Silver Age" style:

The Flash Season 9 Episodes 10, 11 & 12 Previews

The Flash Season 9 Episode 10 "A New World, Part One": LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers, and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode, written by Wallace & Thomas Pound.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 11 "A New World, Part Two": BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry's (Grant Gustin) disappearance, and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance, and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 12 "A New World, Part Three": THE EXTRAORDINARY; JESSICA PARKER KENNEDY AND RICK COSNETT GUEST STAR – Team Flash works together to figure out how to protect Barry (Grant Gustin), all while being very careful who they trust. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is skeptical of the plan after an unsuccessful attempt. Khione's (Danielle Panabaker) confidence in Chester (Brandon McKnight) enables him to convince Cecile to try one more time. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler and & Sarah Tarkoff

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom