The Flash Season 9 Poster: The Last Run; 3 Familiar Faces Returning

With the 13-episode ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash set to kick off on February 8th, we already know that Javicia Leslie and Nicole Maines will be showing up to resume their roles as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman and Nia Nal/Dreamer, respectively. We also got a look at Andy Mientus' Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper, Owen Mercer's post-"Crisis" Captain Boomerang, and an interesting scene that forced a wild theory out of us via an official teaser. Now, we have an official season poster to pass along that really drives home the point that this is the Arrowverse series' final run. But that's not all, because it was also confirmed that Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork) will also be joining the cast.

"As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans'," Showrunner Eric Wallace shared in a statement. "Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season! So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle, aka Spartan, helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one last time." Continuing on, Wallace added, "Kid Flash isn't just another speedster — he's a beloved part of our Team Flash family. So as soon as we knew he was coming back, we set out to create a special and heartfelt story for his return. The result is a brilliant performance from Keiynan that showcases a side of Wally West you've never seen before." And as for Ramamurthy's Bloodwork, Wallace shared, "Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season 6, we've been looking for a way to bring him back. We also knew we wanted to have Ramsey play a part in Flash's final race. Fortunately, everything came together, and now the villainous Bloodwork's return will set into motion one of the Flash's wildest and most emotional adventures yet."

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."