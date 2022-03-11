The Flash Showrunner Talks THAT "Golden" Easter Egg & Season 8 Finale

So earlier this week, we checked in with The CW's The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace about what it was like directing one of the season's three "interlude" episodes along with series star Danielle Panabaker and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz as well as why this season's finale is being written to be both a season and potential series finale. Now, Wallace is revealing to EW what went into Also, Wallace explains why this will be an "intense" season for Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) & Team Flash, and why the finale is being written (which it was at the time of the interview) as both a season and series finale. Now, Wallace is explaining how that potentially huge easter egg that surfaced when Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) visited the 2049 Flash Museum in the season opener "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" came together as well as why this season's finale could be "a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying" than viewers have been used to.

Yes, That Was Donald Faison's Booster Gold You Saw in That Headline: "It was just a kind of a fun coincidence. I was in post working on episode 806 and I knew the kids, Bart and Nora, would be looking at future things in the Flash Museum. And the head of post for our show and for 'Legends' is the same person, Geoff Garrett. He happened to mention, 'Oh, by the way, don't tell anybody, but Booster Gold is going to be appearing in the finale of 'Legends." I'm a big Booster Gold fan, and I went, 'Hey, have they cast that person yet? I have a crazy thought. What if we see our kids in this episode looking through newspapers and we see whoever you guys have cast really fast, kind of a connected thing?' And he said, 'Well, it's funny you should mention that, Eric, because the finale of 'Legends' airs the week before 'Flash' returns.'" From there, LOT showrunner Phil Klemmer Faison gave their blessings and it went from there.

Want Clues to the "Hardcore" & "Intense" Season 8 Finale? It's Time to Rewatch "Armageddon": "Look at those things. If you want to get ready for the new season, go back and re-watch 'Armageddon' on the CW app. We had a master plan and 'Armageddon' was only part one of three parts. If you want to divide the season into three: 'Armageddon' part one; the middle Graphic Novel, part two; and [then] our big finale in which we're not trying to outdo ourselves from last year. We're trying to do something a little different that is a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying. Team Flash is about to go through some very intense times. I'm not kidding. It's about to get hardcore."

The Flash Season 8 Episode 7 "Lockdown": SIT TIGHT–When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker.