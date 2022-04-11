The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Updates Season 8 Filming & More

Before we take a look at the previews we have for this week's and next week's respective episodes of The CW's The Flash, series star Danielle Panabaker was kind enough to take to Instagram to offer some updates on the current season as well as a note or two on the recently-announced ninth season and more. When it comes to the current season, Panabaker is currently finishing filming S08E19 while work on the season finale S08E20 is officially underway. Panabaker cites this week's S08E11 "Resurrection" as her favorite of the season (in large part because of the return of Robbie Amell's Ronnie Raymond), and reveals that the episodes through S08E14 were especially busy ones for her. And as fans know, Panabaker directed S08E17 and now she's offering a heads-up in the clip below that she has turned in her cut of the episode.

But for those looking for juicy Season 9 details, you're out of luck because Panabaker says upfront that she doesn't know much about it other than it is definitely happening. She would also love to have Carlos Valdes' Cisco back, and she also revealed that there will be a number of familiar faces coming back for the final run of episodes. And in case anyone was wondering, there doesn't look to be a musical episode happening any time soon (and that sounds more than fine to Panabaker):

Now here's a look at the relatively small amount of preview images, overview & promo for S08E11 "Resurrection" (April 13). And then it looks like there's going to be a week off before the show returns on April 27th with S08E12 "Death Rises," which we have an overview for also waiting below:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 11 "Resurrection": WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the "Black Flame" from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger. Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 12 "Death Rises": ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk.

Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace explained how that potentially huge easter egg that surfaced when Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) visited the 2049 Flash Museum in the season opener "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" came together & why this season's finale could be "a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying" than viewers have been used to:

Yes, That Was Donald Faison's Booster Gold You Saw in That Headline: "It was just a kind of a fun coincidence. I was in post working on episode 806 and I knew the kids, Bart and Nora, would be looking at future things in the Flash Museum. And the head of post for our show and for 'Legends' is the same person, Geoff Garrett. He happened to mention, 'Oh, by the way, don't tell anybody, but Booster Gold is going to be appearing in the finale of 'Legends." I'm a big Booster Gold fan, and I went, 'Hey, have they cast that person yet? I have a crazy thought. What if we see our kids in this episode looking through newspapers and we see whoever you guys have cast really fast, kind of a connected thing?' And he said, 'Well, it's funny you should mention that, Eric, because the finale of 'Legends' airs the week before 'Flash' returns.'" From there, LOT showrunner Phil Klemmer Faison gave their blessings and it went from there.

Want Clues to the "Hardcore" & "Intense" Season 8 Finale? It's Time to Rewatch "Armageddon": "Look at those things. If you want to get ready for the new season, go back and re-watch 'Armageddon' on the CW app. We had a master plan and 'Armageddon' was only part one of three parts. If you want to divide the season into three: 'Armageddon' part one; the middle Graphic Novel, part two; and [then] our big finale in which we're not trying to outdo ourselves from last year. We're trying to do something a little different that is a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying. Team Flash is about to go through some very intense times. I'm not kidding. It's about to get hardcore."