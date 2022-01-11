The Flight Attendant S02: Sharon Stone Joins Kaley Cuoco in Major Role

When HBO Max's The Flight Attendant star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco returns for a second flight to the streaming service, she will be joined by none other than Sharon Stone (Casino, Basic Instinct) in a role that offers viewers a better idea of just how much of Cassie Bowden's (Cuoco) backstory & family life that Season 2 will be delving into. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie's estranged mother who would prefer to keep things that way. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie's alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare. When we next catch up with Cassie, she will be living her best sober life in Los Angeles while also moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But things change when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder. So you know what that means, right? Yup, Cassie is going to find herself caught up in an entirely new web of international intrigue.

First reported by Deadline Hollywood exclusively and currently filming in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik, The Flight Attendant Season 2 also includes returning series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez; along with new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria. Returning recurring guest stars include T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall; alongside new recurring players Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Developed by Steve Yockey, the HBO Max series is executive produced by Yockey, Cuoco, co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree. Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions, Berlanti Productions, and Bonnie Munoz serve as its producers, with Jess Meyer as co-executive producer. Now here's a look back at the official trailer, with the second season projected to hit screens later this year:

