The Flight Attendant Season 2 Teaser: A Crisis of Infinite Cassies

Less than a month after series star & executive producer Kaley Cuoco shared a look at the HBO Max wrapping filming on its second season, fans of The Flight Attendant got a chance to see some of that work pay off with the release of an official teaser. With the eight-episode season kicking off this April, Cassie (Cuoco) sees herself starting on a new path as a new person. But that might be the problem. "Cassie thinks she's completely changed. Turned over a new leaf and is a whole new person," Cuoco told EW during a recent interview. "We find out rather quickly that's not the case and sobriety is a lot harder than she likes to admit." And with her attempt at a new life comes Cassie's… how shall we put it? Well, let's let her real-life explain it, instead. "She loves her new side gig, but sometimes goes too far. She's an asset, not an agent, which she constantly needs to be reminded of," Cuoco explained.

With the series set to return for its second season with a two-episode premiere on April 21 (with one episode weekly drops after), here's a look at the official teaser for HBO Max's The Flight Attendant:

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

Joining Cuoco this season are series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz & Rosie Perez. Returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall. The season also stars new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria, as well as new recurring guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

"That's an official wrap on Season 2 [of 'The Flight Attendant']," Cuoco wrote in her Instagram post. "3 countries, 7 months, mega highs and lows, COVID, etc! What a cast, what a crew, what a team!! There are no words to describe my gratitude. Can't wait for you to see what we did!" Now here's a look at the post, along with the video of filming officially wrapping and Cuoco's heartfelt words to the cast & crew:

HBO Max's The Flight Attendant is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is a co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is a producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions, and Berlanti Productions. Season one was based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.