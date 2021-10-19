The Freak Brothers: Tubi Rolls Out Adult Animated Series This November

On Tuesday, Tubi announced that it was ready to get "freaky" on Sunday, November 14, with the two-episode premiere of its first foray into original adult animation, The Freak Brothers. Produced by WTG Enterprises and distributed by Lionsgate, the series stars Woody Harrelson ("The Hunger Games" franchise, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner John Goodman (The Big Lebowski, Monsters, Inc.), Emmy Award and Grammy Award winner Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, The Lego Movie 2), and Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island). The Freak Brothers follows laid-back Freewheelin' Franklin Freek (Harrelson), man-child Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), paranoid Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson), and their sardonic cat, Kitty (Haddish) after they wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969, and must adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco.

On Sunday, November 14, viewers will get a sneak preview during a special 90-second trailer airing during FOX's "Animation Domination" block in Family Guy (9:30-10 pm ET/PT). Additional episodes from the first season drop on Sundays, one every week, through the finale, Sunday, Dec. 26. Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, Andrea Savage, La La Anthony, and Rapper ScHoolboy Q also star. Devine and Anderson voice Chuck and Charlie, a couple of weed savants always looking for the next side hustle, with hearts of gold hidden beneath their unwashed exteriors. Savage voices Harper, a no-nonsense techie who undoubtedly wears the pants in her household. Anthony voices Gretchen, a social-advocate lawyer who is the more idealistic and compassionate younger sister of Harper. ScHoolboy Q voices an animated version of himself who finds himself surrounded by "The Freaks."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Freak Brothers Official Mini Episode #1: Kentucky Fried Freaks (World Premiere) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB20_GvGXxY)

Based on comic book legend Gilbert Shelton's The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, The Freak Brothers is executive-produced by Courtney Solomon (After, Mr. Church, Cake) and Mark Canton (STARZ's "Power" Universe, 300, Den of Thieves), along with award-winning producers Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland (King of the Hill, American Dad). Harrelson, Haddish, Davidson, Devine, Anderson, Shelton, and Manfred Mroczkowski also serve as executive producers on the series. The show's theme song was created and performed by TDE recording artist Ray Vaughn. Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, the Grammy Award-winning producer and founder of TDE, produced the music and is an executive producer on the series, along with Mike Concepcion.