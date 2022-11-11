The Gentlemen: Alexis Rodney Joins Netflix, Guy Ritchie Series Cast

With production underway on Netflix, Miramax TV & Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen series, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Alexis Rodney (Guardians of the Galaxy, Outlander, upcoming Dungeons and Dragons) has joined the streaming series' cast. Set within the film's universe, Netflix's The Gentlemen will focus on James' Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father's sizeable estate only to discover that it's sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Rodney joins a cast that includes James, Kaya Scodelario (Crawl, The Pale Horse), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley's Lover), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch).

Having co-written the pilot script with Matthew Read, Ritchie is set to direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the project, which is set to be produced by Miramax TV alongside UK's Moonage Pictures. Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block also executive produce (who also served as producers on the movie), with Marc Helwig executive producing for Miramax TV; and Will Gould and Matthew Read producing for Moonage. "The world of 'The Gentlemen' is a little bit of me," Ritchie said about the announcement. "I'm thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax, and Moonage, we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

"Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on 'The Gentlemen,'" said Helwig when the news of the project was first announced in 2020. "One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn't be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of 'The Gentlemen' forth into the realm of global premium television."