The Girls on the Bus: Melissa Benoist In Talks to Join Berlanti Series

Assuming reports are true and negotiations work out, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will be reuniting with Greg Berlanti & Berlanti Productions on his next project after six seasons with the Arrowverse series- and keeping her feet securely planted on the ground (minus an airline flight here and there). Less than a day after The Girls on the Bus was given a straight-to-series order by HBO Max (originally intended for Netflix before moving to and then from The CW), Benoist is reportedly in negotiations to headline & serve as a producer on the series adaptation of Amy Chozick's best-selling book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling. The project stems from Julie Plec, Chozick, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. TV. Plec executive produces via her My So-Called Company, along with Chozick; Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden for Berlanti Productions (with Warner Bros TV as the studio).

Written by Plec and Chozick, the character-driven comedic drama series draws its inspiration from "The Girls on the Bus" chapter of Chozick's book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling and revolves around four female journalists (one of them to be played by Benoist) who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. Reportedly, discussions with Benoist about joining the cast of The Girls on the Bus were ongoing as the project was being negotiated for a move from The CW to HBO Max. And though the streaming service's series order was not based upon it, Deadline Hollywood reports that Berlanti and his team had reached out to Benoist about coming aboard the series and that her interest in one of the lead roles was a major factor (though not the deciding factor) in HBO Max going ahead with its straight-to-series order.