The Golden Bachelorette: I Am Absolutely Ready To Be Hurt Again

With the announcement of Joan Vassos becoming ABC's first Golden Bachelorette, we are ready to get hurt again when the show debuts this fall.

The Golden Bachelorette was formally announced yesterday by ABC/Disney at their upfront presentation, and we now know whose journey we will be following this time. Variety let us know that Joan Vassos, who was a contestant on the first season of The Golden Bachelor, will be the inaugural woman on the show. Vassos, who is 61 and a widow with four children and two grandchildren, was a front-runner with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner but left the show in the third week when one of her children had a medical emergency. She probably dodged a bullet there, in hindsight.

The Golden Bachelorette: Will It Stick?

As a card-carrying member of Bachelor Nation, this is great news. The Golden Bachelor was a fantastic watch, and even though it ended the way pretty much every season of this concept usually does, felt way different than the rest of the franchise. Real people dating and discussing real-life issues and obstacles is way more entertaining than people playing flag football for the chance to have a glass of wine with someone where they talk about the "vibes". These older men and women aren't interested in boosting their follower count or the drama of it all. They really seem to be there for the "right reasons" (shudder).

Look, The Golden Bachelorette could end up the same as every other season of these shows, easily. But Vassos seemed pretty genuine in her interactions we saw on camera and put her family first when chances are she was under immense pressure to do the opposite on the show. Give us a person who has their priorities in check to root for 10/10 times. I am rooting for her, and hopefully, she will be able to find someone to spend her…sigh…golden years with.

Aww, man, they got me again, didn't they, Ray? [Ed. Note: LOL]

The Golden Bachelorette will air on Wednesday nights at 8 PM on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

