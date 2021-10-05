The Great North Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Parents Can Be Punk Rock

FOX's The Great North explored the ups and downs of rebellious expectations in the second episode of their second season. Ham gets invited to audition for a punk band featuring kids from his school, while the rest of the family plans on putting together an ambitious video celebrating their town, Lone Moose. There's a part of me that's glad I never had the bravery to attempt being in a band, mostly because of anxiety and short fingers for instruments, but it's cool to see it on screen. That aside, spoilers will be plentiful up ahead, so turn back now and watch the episode first if you'd like.

From the references made by Honeybee when she helped edit the video with Wolf (their cinema-centered love gives me joy) to the dark as hell theme in Judy's ballerina scenes, this episode was overall pretty good but not great. What sucks is that in many instances I found myself falling in love with these characters, especially the development we see in Beef Tobin in terms of who he is generally as a parent. I'm happy we get to see why his kids, such as Ham, have a difficult time being anti-parent against someone like him. He gives freedom and respect to the Tobin kids that I admire and truly find fantastic & inspiring. Big kudos to The Great North writing team for that portion.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ham Is Given An Opportunity | Season 2 Ep. 2 | THE GREAT NORTH (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7KjnGSNQMI)

What I wished for in Plot Point B where the family makes the video was a more condensed and concise plot. While the individual things, from Beef talking about lettuce salad to Judy's ballerina moves, do showcase their personalities, it feels more like an out-of-place filler compared to a good sidekick to the story of Ham and the band. The moments between Ham and Beef towards the end of the episode did stick with me and are what made the episode itself worth watching. Going forward, I'm excited to see any possible explorations of Beef's personal life in the series even if it is outside of the family. Having his character address growth potential whether in relationships or community.

The Great North Season 2 Episode 2 "The Great Punkin' Adventure" Review by Brittney Bender 7 / 10 While a great look inside Ham and Beef's relationship as father and son, the surrounding stories didn't help keep attention on the episode as a whole. In any case, FOX's The Great North Season 2 is continuing to be a great continuation of the Tobin family story.