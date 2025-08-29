Posted in: TV | Tagged: david tennant, The Hack

The Hack Trailer: ITV Previews David Tennant, Robert Carlyle-Starrer

ITV released the full trailer for The Hack, a miniseries written by Jack Thorne and starring David Tennant as Guardian reporter Nick Davies.

Article Summary The Hack trailer drops, with David Tennant as journalist Nick Davies unraveling the phone hacking scandal.

ITV miniseries covers the explosive News of the World saga and its seismic impact on UK journalism.

Jack Thorne pens the drama interweaving Nick Davies and Detective Dave Cook’s investigations.

Series revisits fallout as Murdoch’s News Group admits unlawful activity amid recent Prince Harry settlement.

ITV has released the full trailer for the upcoming true story miniseries The Hack, starring David Tennant as real-life Guardian journalist Nick Davies, who uncovered the phone hacking scandal at Murdoch-owned tabloid The News of the World, which resulted in a government inquiry, indictments, jail sentences, and the closure of the paper.

Set between 2002 and 2012, The Hack deftly interweaves two real life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, played by David Tennant, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World, and running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Cook, played by Robert Carlyle. Toby Jones plays former Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger. Not in the trailer, but Steve Pemberton is playing Rupert Murdoch. And Dougray Scott plays the Hollywood movie star version of former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The series is written by Jack Thorne, his first major drama since the hit Netflix drama Adolescence.

The phone hacking scandal led to the closure of the News of the World and imprisonment of its former editor, Andy Coulson. Davies wrote an award-winning book about it, Hack Attack: How the Truth Caught Up with Rupert Murdoch. The headline-grabbing story reared its head again recently after Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) apologized to Prince Harry, settled with him, and for the first time admitted "unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun." The lesson here seems to be that newspapers really should not illegally hack anyone's phones for the pursuit of a story or scandal. You'd think that was pretty obvious, but evidently, this was not the case for certain British tabloids. In case you were wondering, no, it wasn't the reporters who did the hacking – they don't know how – the paper paid hackers to do it.

The Hack will premiere on ITV in the UK and on one of the streamers in the US.

