The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Confirmed; Final Season for Hulu Series

With still about a week to go until the two-episode, Season 5 premiere of Hulu's Elisabeth Moss & Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale comes word that the streaming series has been renewed for a sixth and final season. "It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of 'The Handmaid's Tale,'" series creator, showrunner & executive producer Bruce Miller said in a statement when the news first hit out of TIFF. "We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point."

With the fifth season set to kick off on September 14th, here's a look at the official trailer for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale:

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger (with Alexis Bledel not returning). Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce. MGM Television produces and internationally distributes. Hulu's award-winning The Handmaid's Tale is set to return for its fifth season on September 14th. And here's a look at those preview images showcasing a very determined June as well as Serena with a look that says she's five steps ahead of everyone.