The Hunting Party Returns Tonight! Our S02E05 "Noah Cyrus" Preview

Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) guest stars as cult leader and serial killer "Noah Cyrus" in tonight's return episode of NBC's The Hunting Party.

The Hunting Party returns tonight with a suspense-filled episode and an unexpected twist for the team.

Noah Cyrus resurfaces two decades after his supposed death, putting the investigators in a race against time.

Get the official overview, preview videos, and insider details for The Hunting Party Season 2, Episode 5.

NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party returns in a very big way tonight, with none other than guest star Kelsey Grammer (Frasier). In S02E05: "Noah Cyrus," Grammer plays a cult leader and serial killer, who reappears after escaping the Pit looking to pick up where he left off – or is he? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and preview of tonight's chapter:

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 5: "Noah Cyrus" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 5: "Noah Cyrus" – Two decades after his apparent death, cult leader and serial killer Noah Cyrus appears on the doorstep of one of his followers; against the clock, the team races to stop Cyrus' plans, but everything is not as it seems. Directed by Geof Shotz and written by David Loong & Zeke Goodman.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

