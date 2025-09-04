Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Creator on Show's Road to Netflix, Season 2 Rumors

The Hunting Wives series creator Rebecca Cutter discusses Netflix's adaptation of May Cobb's novel and where things stand with Season 2.

Article Summary The Hunting Wives is a breakout Netflix hit, adapted from May Cobb's novel by creator Rebecca Cutter.

Cutter reveals the series was originally made for Starz before finding a new life on Netflix after a network split.

Fans are buzzing over rumors of Season 2, with Netflix reportedly in early talks for a renewal.

The show ends on a cliffhanger, diverging from the book to set up an even wilder potential second season.

Rebecca Cutter, creator of The Hunting Wives, based on May Cobb's novel, has a hit on Netflix, and now there's talk of a second season. The series stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow as upper class Texas women who like to shoot guns, drink and hit the party circuit — and who maybe kill people, as they do, and seems to have hit the zeitgeist in a way that Netflix loves its shows to do, hitting a new milestone last week when it became the most-viewed streaming series in the US, after hanging out in the Netflix Top 10 since its July 21st premiere.

Cutter, who created the drama Hightown for Starz, originally made The Hunting Wives also for Starz. The cable network's tagline is "We're All Adults Here," which explains both series having more nudity, sex, violence, and politics than one usually expects from the usual Netflix series and are typical of paid cable shows. When Starz split from Lionsgate in May, the TV studio behind The Hunting Wives took Cutter's series to the market after it was reported that the show didn't fit Starz's go-forward programming strategy as a standalone network. It probably wouldn't have been as big a hit on Starz anyway. Lionsgate Television must be happy now.

"We're going along making a show for Starz," Cutter told THR in a wide-ranging and spoiler-filled interview. "But they're just never giving us an airdate. This was all in the lead-up to the divorce between Lionsgate and Starz. And it was like, "I think it would be best for everyone if we just sold it elsewhere." So again, all of the credit to Lionsgate, because they had a good handle on how to do that, also going through the foreign market and all of that. From my perspective, that's how it went down. They had a foreign screening first. They were going to sell the foreign rights anyway, because Starz doesn't have the foreign platform anymore. I think there was the idea of, "This is going to get a lot of attention, and it could fuel a domestic sale as well."

Regarding a second season, Cutter noted, "Nothing official, but I feel like everybody wants that!" At the time of the THR interview, rumblings were that Netflix was in early talks to bring the series back for a second go-around. The Hunting Wives is streaming on Netflix. It takes a different approach from the book, ending on a cliffhanger to set up an even messier second season, so it's just as well it looks like there will be one.

