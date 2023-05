The Idol: HBO Drops Trailer for Sam Levinson, The Weeknd Series With the series hitting HBO on June 4th, here's the official trailer for Sam Levinson, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye & Reza Fahim's The Idol.

With less than a week to go, viewers are inching ever so closer to learning for themselves if Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim's Tesfaye & Lily-Rose Depp-starring The Idol can live up to all of the hype (and hits) that it's been taking since production for began. Now, we're getting a better look at what we can expect with the release of the official trailer – if nothing else, the show definitely seems to have a vibe different from anything else HBO has on (and that's saying a lot for a cable network that just bid farewell to two very different shows in Succession and Barry).

With the highly-anticipated series set to hit screens on Sunday, June 4th, here's a look at the official trailer for HBO's The Idol:

Here's a Look at What We Know So Far About HBO's The Idol

Written by Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim & Joe Epstein, the six-episode drama is set against the backdrop of the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Depp and Tesfaye are joined by Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez. In addition, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche (in one of her last roles), Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Caribel Sierra, Finley Rose Slater, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria also star.

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she's determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

"When the multi-talented Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us 'The Idol', it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before. Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, at the time the series was first announced. Stemming from A24, Levinson, The Weeknd, Fahim, Epstein, Seimetz, Kevin Turen (HBO's Euphoria), Ashley Levinson (HBO's Euphoria), Nick Hall (HBO's The White Lotus), Sara E. White (Station 19), and Aaron Gilbert (for BRON) executive produce.

