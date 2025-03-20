Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: ASL, HBO, max, the last of us

The Last of Us: Max to Offer Episodes in American Sign Language (ASL)

Max announced HBO's The Last of Us will be available to stream in American Sign Language (ASL) to coincide with the season two premiere.

Article Summary Max offers The Last of Us in ASL with the season two premiere on April 13th.

ASL versions of both seasons enhance accessibility for The Last of Us fans.

Daniel Durant and Leila Hanaumi lead the ASL performances for the series.

Max continues to look to build a premium, inclusive streaming experience.

Just as Naughty Dog offered extensive accessibility to PlayStation and PC gamers for one of their biggest franchises The Last of Us, Max will do the same for the HBO series of the same name from creators Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann. The Emmy-winning original drama series will be available to stream in American Sign Language (ASL) when season two premieres on April 13th. Season one will also be available to stream in ASL beginning on March 31st, giving viewers time to catch up, according to Warner Bros Discovery.

HBO's The Last of Us Joins a Growing Library of Titles Available in ASL

The Last of Us announcement marks the first time that HBO's original programming will be available to stream in ASL on Max. This follows the ASL versions of Warner Bros. films such as Barbie (2023), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024). This expansion in the availability of ASL programming continues to build on Max's commitment to creating a premium and accessible streaming experience for all subscribers.

Performing the ASL portion of The Last of Us will be Daniel Durant (Academy Award-winning Coda, Green Day's American Idiot, Dancing with the Stars, Flash Before the Bang) and Leila Hanaumi (Deaf Austin Theater (DAT) and ZACH's Cinderella, DAT's Tiny Beautiful Things, DAT and Ground Floor Theatre's The Laramie Project), who delivered a highly-acclaimed performance in Barbie with ASL — the first film available on Max with ASL interpretation. Hanaumi also directed the first season of The Last of US with ASL.

Users can navigate titles "with ASL" featuring the sign language symbol. In addition to ASL and descriptive audio, Max also offers accessibility features like closed captions, descriptive audio, screen reader compatibility, magnification, keyboard navigation, and color contrast. "We are thrilled to expand our ASL program and debut our first HBO Original series in ASL with The Last of Us," said Naomi Waibel, SVP of Global Product Management at WBD, in a statement. "This debut brings the show to life in an authentic and fully accessible way for Deaf audiences and is another meaningful step towards our goal of offering an inclusive streaming experience."

The Last of Us is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells, with writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog. Season two stars Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino, Isabela Merced, Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright, Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke, and Noah Lamanna.



