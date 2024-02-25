Posted in: HBO, Max, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Bella Ramsey, HBO, max, nick offerman, Pedro Pascal, the last of us

The Last of Us: Offerman Calls Out Anti-LGBTQ Trolls During Speech

During his Spirit Awards acceptance speech, The Last of Us star Nick Offerman had a message for anti-LGBTQ trolls who had a problem with "Long, Long Time."

Article Summary Nick Offerman addresses anti-LGBTQ comments in his Spirit Awards speech.

"Long, Long Time" episode of The Last of Us wins critical acclaim.

Season 2 of The Last of Us is underway featuring new and returning talent.

Offerman celebrates HBO's commitment to storytelling with a powerful message.

With production on the second season of Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Bella)-starring The Last of Us having gotten underway earlier this month, Pascal was kind enough to offer an update on how things were going after picking up the SAG Award for Male Actor In a Drama Series on Saturday night. The award-winning continued on Sunday night at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards, with Nick Offerman walking away with top honors for best supporting performance for his turn in the episode "Long, Long Time" (with co-star Murray Bartlett).

Spotlighting the 20-year love story between two men – Offerman's Bill & Bartlett's Frank – as the world falls apart around them, the episode received huge critical & viewer praise and was considered by many to be the highlight of a first season filled with highlights. But that didn't stop some folks from attacking the episode for focusing on a gay couple – a topic that Offerman addressed during his acceptance speech.

"Thank you so much. I'm astonished to be in this category – which is bananas," Offerman began his acceptance speech during tonight's awards ceremony. "Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent. Stories with guts that when homophobic hate comes my way and says, 'Why did you have to make it a gay story?' We say, 'Because you ask questions like that. It's not a gay story it's a love story, you asshole!'"

Joining Pascal & Ramsey for the second season is Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You, Last Man Standing) as Abby, Beef star Young Mazino as Jesse, and Isabela Merced (Madame Web, Maya and the Three) as Dina, and Emmy Award-winner & SCTV Legend Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!