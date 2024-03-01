Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, preview, season 2, the last of us

The Last of Us: Ramirez, Barer, Gabrielle & Lord Join Season 2 Cast

Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle & Spencer Lord have joined the cast of Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us Season 2.

Looks like we're heading into the weekend with some new casting news regarding the second season of Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Bella)-starring The Last of Us. Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Runaways), Tati Gabrielle (You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Spencer Lord (Riverdale, Family Law) have officially joined the hit HBO series – and we have some official insights into who each of them will be portraying.

Ramirez's Manny is a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most. Barer's Mel is a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism. Gabrielle's Nora is a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past. Lord's Owen is a gentle soul trapped in a warrior's body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.

Also joining Pascal & Ramsey for the second season is Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You, Last Man Standing) as Abby, Beef star Young Mazino as Jesse, and Isabela Merced (Madame Web, Maya and the Three) as Dina, and Emmy Award-winner & SCTV Legend Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki).

The Last of Us: Craig Mazin on Season 2 & Beyond

In an interview with Variety from Summer 2023, Mazin confirmed that Season 3 will happen (as long as the viewers keep watching), addressed the possibility of familiar faces returning in flashbacks (and why they have no plans to mess with that "beautiful" episode), and more:

"The Last of Us" Season 3 Will Happen As Long As Viewers Keep Watching: "It's going to be more than one season. There's more story, so this show will not end with Season 2 unless people don't watch it, and we'll get canceled. Barring that, we will be doing some things exactly the way they were in the game. We're going to do other things that are in the game, and we're gonna do some things that are in the game, but we're gonna do them differently in our own method. No matter if you have played the game or not. You will be surprised as the season unfolds. We have some interesting twists and turns."

Could Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid & Others Return via Flashbacks? "There's always a chance for everything. With us, you never know, and we obviously don't confine ourselves by timelines. People who are dead sometimes reappear, and sometimes we meet people that we didn't even know, and then we find out that they are somebody."

Mazin on Why There Won't Be Another Bill (Nick Offerman) & Frank (Murray Bartlett) Episode: "What you won't see is, for instance, another very special episode with Bill and Frank; we aren't going to milk it. When we do something that we think is beautiful, we let it be as it is and find other beautiful things to do."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!