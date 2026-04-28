Posted in: CW, Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wwe

NXT Era Begins Anew Tonight After Big Names Answer WWE Call: Preview

With NXT returning tonight, who will step up to carry on the black and gold after several names were called up to the WWE main roster?

Article Summary NXT enters a pivotal week as Ricky Saints makes his final brand appearance before heading to WWE SmackDown.

NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo awaits his next challenger as Robert Stone promises a live reveal tonight on The CW.

Myles Borne defends the NXT North American Championship against Saquon Shugars amid rising DarkState tension.

Lizzy Rain debuts on NXT as Stacks Lorenzo and Uriah Connors battle EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux.

It's a new era… No, we're not doing that insane statement. It's a new year of WWE's NXT, where we'll see departing names make their way to the main roster, and new ones step up to make NXT their home. Tonioght we see what happens to the brand after it has lost several key names that have been running the show, as Tony D'Angelo continues his run as the new NXT champion, we see Lizzy Rain (who is IRL the niece of Iron Maiden's original drummer Clive Burr) make her debut on the show, and Ricky Saints makes his last appearance on the show before departing for WWE SmackDown this Friday. We have the full rundown from WWE of what to expect on tonight's episode, airing on The CW starting at 8 pm ET.

Debuts, Departures, and New Challenges Make Up NXT Tonight

NXT General Manager Robert Stone promises to reveal NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo's next opponent live tonight! The NXT North American Championship will be on the line when Myles Borne defends his title against DarkState's Saquon Shugars. The dangerous quartet hasn't been on the same page in recent weeks, as Shugars and Dion Lennox can't come to an agreement on their plans to take over NXT. After Lennox came up short last week against Borne, it'll be Shugars' turn to attempt to win gold.

NXT's newest sensation, Lizzy Rain, will make her electric debut. Ricky Saints will be in action when he takes on the enigmatic Shiloh Hill. The former NXT Champion has his sights set on SmackDown, but he is determined to get payback on Hill before departing. EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux will join forces to take on Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connors in tag team action. Can Stacks and Connor earn another big win for BirthRight, or will Prosper and Van Dux show that they are a formidable pair?

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