Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

Can RJ Decker Stop Victor Ochoa? Here's Our Season 1 Finale Preview

RJ Decker looks to take down Victor Ochoa in tonight's season finale. Here's our updated preview for S01E09: "Even Walls Fall Down."

Article Summary RJ Decker Season 1 finale, "Even Walls Fall Down," puts RJ on a collision course with Victor Ochoa at last.

After learning the truth about Lucas stealing his camera, RJ rallies his inner circle for one purpose.

The preview rounds up the official S01E09 synopsis, trailer, and sneak peeks teasing major revelations tonight.

ABC’s RJ Decker heads into its finale with secrets exposed, alliances tested, and a showdown that could change all.

Enough's enough. On tonight's season finale of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker, truths are revealed, and RJ (Speedman) brings together those closest to him for one mission: stop Victor Ochoa (David Zayas) once and for all. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks at S01E09: "Even Walls Fall Down":

RJ Decker Season 1: S01E09 "Even Walls Fall Down" Preview

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 9: "Even Walls Fall Down" – After R.J. learns the truth about what happened on the fateful day Lucas stole his camera, he enlists his inner circle to help him take down Victor Ochoa.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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