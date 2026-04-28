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SNL UK Midweek Sketch: Aimee Lou Wood Expects Better From The Cast

SNL UK Midweek Sketch: Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) expected better from the cast - but what she got REALLY wasn't what she expected.

Article Summary SNL UK’s midweek sketch has Aimee Lou Wood bracing for another teeth joke after fallout from SNL’s The White Lotus parody.

Wood meets Celeste Dring, Al Nash, and Ayoade Bamgboye hiding their mouths, fearing SNL UK is setting her up too.

The sketch flips expectations fast, with Paddy Young adding to the gag as Aimee Lou Wood realizes the cast’s real secret.

For added SNL UK context, the post also revisits a cold open skewering Keir Starmer, Peter Mandelson, and Jeremy Clarkson.

After the drama that went down between The White Lotus star and how she was depicted in an SNL sketch that imagined what HBO's hit series would be like in Donald Trump's universe ("The White POTUS," which you can check out above), we were curious to see how the week would kick off with SNL UK host Aimee Lou Wood (who will be joined by musical guest Meek). How they approached was direct and in-your-face – and pretty great. Looking for a fresh start with the UK version of the show, Wood finds SNL UK cast members Celeste Dring, Al Nash, and Ayoade Bamgboye with their hands hiding their mouths. "Have you guys got fake teeth in…?" Wood asks, assuming that she was the victim of another joke about her teeth. "Oh wow. This is all one big setup to humiliate me again. I thought SNL UK would be different," Wood says in frustration, before realizing the real reason they were hiding their mouths. Here's a clue: SNL UK cast member Paddy Young didn't need to bother…

Here's a look at Wood, Dring, Nash, Bamgboye, and Young during this week's SNL UK midweek sketch, followed by our look back at last weekend's SNL UK Cold Open:

SNL UK Cold Open Takes on PM Keir Starmer, Peter Mandelson

After taking a well-deserved break last weekend, Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK returned tonight with SNL UK host Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Big Mood) and musical guest Foo Fighters. Of course, a new show means a new cold open – and if you were betting on George Fouracres's UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer being in the spotlight once again, you would be right (and hopefully making a couple of bucks along the way. During this go-around, Starmer is a contestant on Who Wants to Remain a Millionaire?, hosted by "fake farmer and real a**hole" Jeremy Clarkson (Al Nash).

In the satirical take on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Clarkson hit Stermer with the following question: "Is it ever a good idea to give Peter Mandelson a job?" His possible answers were: "A: No; B: Of course, not; C: Not in a million years; D: Yes." Starmer has been called out – in some instances, calls for him to step down – and has found himself having to answer for choosing Peter Mandelson as the British ambassador to the U.S. Mandelson had a long-running friendship and social relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, with reports having surfaced over the past week that Mandelson was appointed ambassador despite red flags about his selection being raised.

Clearly befuddled about what the right choice should be, Starmer goes for the 50/50 play – reducing his choices to "C: Not in a million years, and D: Yes." Still stymied about what the right choice is, the prime minister calls a friend for help. Want to guess who that friend was? Yup, "pedophile adjacent Bond villain" Mandelson (Larry Dean), shown adorning a dressing gown with a "JE" monogram while bathed in red light. "Give me a job? I'd be careful if I were you," Mandelson warns Starmer. So, in the end, and with some serious prodding from Clarkson, Starmer makes his decision. We think you can figure out which Direction he went before SNL UK kicked off…

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