Pokémon GO: Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo To Make Their Debut

Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon

Pokémon GO: Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y to Make Their Debut

Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y will arrive in Pokémon GO shortly, making their debut at Pokémon GO Fest 2026 this summer

Article Summary Pokémon GO Fest 2026 will debut Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y, with Global access and no extra ticket required.

Trainers can Mega Evolve already caught Mewtwo, and GO Fest Super Mega Raids will award the new Mega Energy needed.

Pokémon GO Fest in-person events offer early Mega Mewtwo encounters through branching Timed Research and park sessions.

Pokémon GO is also updating Mega Evolution with faster level progression and separate Mega Levels for split forms.

Niantic revealed two big additions to Pokémon GO, as Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y will be coming to the mobile title. The two will make their official debut at Pokémon GO Fest 2026, as they will be free for all players to catch, with no additional ticket purchase necessary to participate. All incarnations will be able to Mega Evolve, including those already caught by Trainers, with additional updates coming to all Mega-Evolved Pokémon to optimize excess Mega Energy usage. We have the primary details from the devs below, as you can find more on their official website. The in-person festival will take place in Tokyo from May 29–June 1, in Chicago from June 5–7, and in Copenhagen from June 12–14.

Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Will Arrive In Pokémon GO Soon

Exciting news, Trainers! Your Mewtwo can now Mega Evolve, including ones already caught. Mewtwo can now Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo X or Mega Mewtwo Y. Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y are exceptionally powerful Pokémon that require much more Mega Energy than other Pokémon to Mega Evolve. This energy will become available for the first time from Mega Mewtwo Super Mega Raids during Pokémon GO Fest 2026. As a special bonus with its debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global, every Mega Mewtwo caught from Super Mega Raids will also have at least one Mega Level already unlocked and can be Mega Evolved without the initial energy cost. (If you're lucky, it might even be at Mega Level 2 or 3)

Mewtwo's Mega Evolution Energy Mega Mewtwo X Energy and Mega Mewtwo Y Energy are rare resources that can be used to Mega Evolve Mewtwo into either of its two powerful temporary forms. Trainers who attend in-person GO Fest events this year can get early access to either Mega Mewtwo X or Mega Mewtwo Y! The City Experience in Tokyo, Chicago, and Copenhagen includes branching Timed Research that awards an encounter with Mega Mewtwo X or Mega Mewtwo Y, which have the first Mega Level already unlocked! Trainers who attend the Park Session can also take on Mega Mewtwo X or Mega Mewtwo Y at the end of their park session. More communication about the location within the park will be shared closer to the event. Starting during Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global, you'll be able to collect these rare types of energy by defeating Mega Mewtwo X or Mega Mewtwo Y in Super Mega Raid Battles. During the event, Trainers can also collect Mega Energy by completing GO Fest Timed Research. Mewtwo caught from Super Mega Battles will have at least one Mega Level already unlocked!* Defeat Mega Mewtwo X in Super Mega Raids to get the energy you need to Mega Evolve Mewtwo into Mega Mewtwo X.

Defeat Mega Mewtwo Y in Super Mega Raids to get the energy you need to Mega Evolve Mewtwo into Mega Mewtwo Y.

Additional Mega Evolution System Updates Mega Mewtwo's arrival isn't the only big thing coming to Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO! Faster Mega Level Progression In an upcoming update, Trainers will have the option to use their extra Mega Energy to quickly level up their Pokémon's Mega Levels without needing to wait for the daily progression cooldown. Split Mega Level Progression For Pokémon with multiple Mega Evolutions, such as Mewtwo, progression will now be tracked individually for each Mega Evolution. For example, the Mega Level for Mega Mewtwo X will increase independently from the Mega Level for Mega Mewtwo Y. For Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y, any Charizard that you have Mega Evolved will carry over its Mega Level to both Mega Evolutions after this split. Charizard's Mega Evolutions will also require separate Mega Energy going forward, which you can get from taking on either Mega Charizard X or Mega Charizard Y in Mega Raids. If you already have Charizard Mega Energy, you will be awarded that amount of both Mega Charizard X Energy and Mega Charizard Y Energy after this split.

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