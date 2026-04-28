Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, shrek

LEGO Steps Into The Swamp with Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots

Get ready to build the adventure of a lifetime as Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots are getting a brand new set from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO Shrek set 72423 brings Shrek, Donkey, and a new Puss in Boots minifigure together in one swamp display.

The 1,403-piece LEGO Shrek build features posable brick-built Shrek and Donkey with detailed Far Far Away charm.

A swamp-themed base includes sunflowers, onions, a Beware Ogre! sign, and hidden Shrek Easter eggs for fans.

LEGO Shrek pre-orders are live now for $129.99, with the collectible set arriving June 1, 2026.

The swamp awaits with LEGO's newest set as they celebrate the one and only Shrek, Donkey, and Puss in Boots with one mighty set. Consisting of 1,403 pieces, the set allows builders to recreate three iconic characters from the Shrek universe, with brick-built details. Shrek and Donkey will be posable brick-built figures, while Puss in Boots will be a brand new minifigure for fans to collect. When fully built, the whole diorama will stand 9.5" tall, 8.5" wide, and 6" deep.

The far, far away trio is displayed on a swamp-themed base that features decorative elements such as sunflowers, a "Beware Ogre!" sign, and, of course, the onions. LEGO was sure also to include some hidden Shrek Easter eggs, as well, which fans of the hit animated film will surely recognize. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $129.99 with a June 1, 2026, release date. Be on the lookout for more Shrek sets also coming soon from LEGO, like the upcoming BrickHeadz release.

LEGO – Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots

"Peel back some layers and enjoy the magic of Shrek as you build the detailed Shrek, Donkey & Puss in Boots (72423) LEGO® posable figures. This model building kit makes a great display piece for any fan ages 18 and up, designed to look great on a shelf or table. It features brick-built versions of Shrek and Donkey, plus a minifigure of Puss in Boots, all standing on a swamp base, complete with the classic Beware Ogre! sign, sunflowers, an onion and a blue flower with red thorns."

"Hidden Easter eggs are tucked safely away in Shrek's stomach for you to discover. This premium building set for adults is perfect for anyone who loves Shrek merch or movie memorabilia. The nostalgic decor piece makes a great movie gift idea for adult LEGO fans. This set contains 1,403 pieces.

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