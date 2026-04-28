Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys: Soldier Boy (Reluctantly) Intros The Future of VCU Supes

Check out Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins having some fun on-set during The Boys S05E05: "One-Shots."

With less than 24 hours to go until Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) is joined by his friends and Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins in Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys S05E05: "One-Shots," we've got a fun teaser clip to pass along spotlighting the trio. In the clip below, Soldier Boy introduces us to the latest, new, and improved VCU superheroes. As you can see, they're a bit "foily." Maybe Padalecki and Collins could be "The Foil Phantom" and "Baked Potato Lad"?

Here's that fun teaser for this week's episode that dropped earlier today – enjoy!

Ya gonna meet two new supes tomorrow, and their suits are the most natural thing about 'em. pic.twitter.com/DTcg7gVjgP — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 28, 2026 Show Full Tweet

This week, we've got a Homelander dog toy (covered in semen), chocolate soufflé, an eel in a place it shouldn't be, and gratuitous cameos – it's going to be "a marathon of an episode":

In honor of the trailer's release and the upcoming episode, Collins took to social media on Monday to share a previous clip of the trio discussing the episode, with ten-ton teases about a lot of bodily fluid being in play. In addition, Collins passed along intel on how fans can join him for a watch-party Zoom. "This Wednesday, Jared, Jensen, and I are reuniting on screen! Team Free Will's bodily fluids are going to be all over Episode 5 of The Boys. Wanna join me in a big shit-talking watch-party zoom on Wednesday?!" Collins wrote as the caption to his Instagram video, with more information on the link to the watch party included. To add to the festivities, Collins promises to give away some signed show merch, including his script.

Here's a look back at the original episode trailer for S05E05: "One-Shots," followed by Kripke's recent insights into Padalecki and Collins's contributions to the season:

Jared Padalecki "Crushed It" as "Coke-Blowing Scumbag": Kripke

Though we still don't know how the moment will play out when the Supernatural trio reunites on the screen during the fifth episode of the final season of Prime Video's The Boys, Showrunner Eric Kripke offered some insights into what we can expect from the tro. The big question? How does Kripke feel now that Padalecki revealed he's portraying Mister Marathon, The Seven's original speed force? "My reaction is, it's totally fine. We're close enough to the episode. It increases excitement for the episode. Enough people online were talking about it that I'm sure he saw it and he was like, 'Oh okay! It must be out,'" Kripke shared during an interview with EW, with the episode in question set to hit next week.

It didn't take long for Kripke to get on board with series writer Judalina Neira's pitch to have Padalecki play the speedster. "I jumped on that, and then it puts him in the mythology of the show in a really fun way. He used to be at Seven Tower; he was in that conference room; he was a part of the lore. So I thought that was perfect. And part of me just loved the idea of him playing a coke-blowing scumbag because he's such a good guy both in real life and in all the roles he plays. I just wanted him to be really sleazy, and he crushed it," Kripke noted about Padalecki's performance. "I'm just excited that [fans will] be able to see those three guys together playing in scenes — and playing totally different people," Kripke added. "But you can still feel the chemistry. Once we figured out this would be perfect for Jared, that was when we really realized we should do this Jared-Jensen storyline, because that's what people wanna see."

The Boys: Padalecki, Collins Play "Not Morally Upstanding Dudes"

"They show up in episode 5," Kripke shared with Entertainment Weekly back in March about Padalecki and Collins' appearance. "What I love about what they're doing is they're just such douchebags. It's great. I mean, Soldier Boy is no treat either, but they're just really not morally upstanding dudes. It's a blast to watch them play that. It was just so much fun."

"I was told that there was the possibility of it happening, and I was like, 'I think it sounds awesome as long as it makes sense,'" Ackles shared about have his friends and co-stars join him for the episode. "I'm protective of the show. Even though I'm not an original cast member, I still want to, as a fan of the show, make sure that every second counts on screen. Kripke figured out a way to weave them in there and make it outrageous and make it something special. It propels the story, it propels the characters."

As for what Supernatural fans can expect from the on-screen reunion, we think it would be safe to say that some shocks and surprises are on the way. "I did not expect some of the things that we filmed in that sequence to go the way they did," Ackles teased. "It's a messy one."

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