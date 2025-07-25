Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Ep 11 Exclusive Sneak Peek

Vikram opens up to Charlie in our exclusive sneak peek at TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E11: "And the Graffiti of the Gods."

Being big fans of pretty much anything having to do with Camelot and King Arthur, there was a whole lot for us to enjoy about this week's episode of TNT and Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter. But for this go-around, we're actually getting a chance to preview S01E11: "And the Graffiti of the Gods" a little earlier than usual since the fine folks responsible for getting the word out about the series were kind enough to pass along an exclusive clip that we get to pass along. Along with the official overview and image gallery, we've got a look at Vikram (Callum McGowan) opening up to Charlie (Jessica Green) about what his choosing to stay in the timeline means to him… and his fear of losing them as he's lost others along the way.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E11: "And the Graffiti of the Gods" Preview

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 11: "And the Graffiti of the Gods" – When graffiti starts coming to life and threatening a teenage girl, the team has to work out how these strange events are related to Gregor's Hammer – and the imminent return of Gregor himself. Written by Tom MacRae.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars, with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

