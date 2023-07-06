Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon studios, Holly Ringland, prime video, sigourney weaver, the lost flowers of alice hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Trailer Gets Prime Video Release

Prime Video released the official trailer for the Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, making its debut on August 4.

Prime Video released the official trailer for the Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, launching exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on August 4. Directed by Glendyn Ivin (Penguin Bloom, Safe Harbour) and from the producers of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Anatomy of a Scandal, the full-length trailer reveals the complex mysteries and secrets surrounding Alice Hart and her family's past.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is based on Holly Ringland's best-selling debut novel; the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family's past. Set against Australia's breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice's journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

Sigourney Weaver stars as June Hart, Asher Keddie as Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell as Twig North, Frankie Adams as Candy Blue, and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart. Other cast members include; Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Amazon Original series Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Xavier Samuel (Elvis). The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories, and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes, and Lambert serves as showrunner. Three of the seven episodes will be released on August 4, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on September 1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!