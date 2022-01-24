The Lost Symbol: Peacock's Dan Brown Adapt Not Returning for Season 2

It would appear that the puzzle surrounding the ability to produce a successful series adaptation of bestselling author Dan Brown's Robert Langdon novels will remain unsolved, with Peacock confirming that is has opted to not renew the Ashley Zukerman (Succession)-starring Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol for a second season. Based on Brown's bestseller The Lost Symbol and the "DaVinci Code" universe and released in September 2021, the prequel series featured a young Robert Langdon (Zuckerman) solving a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

"We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story," the streamer said in a statement to Deadline Hollywood (who first reported the news exclusively). "We're grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television, and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life." Here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for the series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkDqc6mifJ4)

Based on Dan Brown's international bestselling thriller "The Lost Symbol," the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. The cast includes Ashley Zukerman ("Succession"), Valorie Curry ("Blair Witch"), Sumalee Montano ("10 Cloverfield Lane"), Rick Gonzalez ("Arrow"), Eddie Izzard ("Ocean's Thirteen") and Beau Knapp ("Seven Seconds"). The series is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa also serve as executive producers. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.

Robert Langdon has appeared in five Brown novels: Angels & Demons (2000), The Da Vinci Code (2003), The Lost Symbol (2009), Inferno (2013), and Origin (2017). The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno were adapted to the big screen by Imagine Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, director Ron Howard, and actor Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Saving Private Ryan). A movie adaptation of The Lost Symbol was originally developed as a follow-up to Angels & Demons before the decision was made to go with Inferno, instead.