The Magic Order Series "Our Next Project" Post-Strikes: Mark Millar

Mark Millar confirmed that a series take on his and Olivier Coipel's The Magic Order is "Our next project as soon as the strike is over."

The journey to bring Mark Millar and Olivier Coipel's The Magic Order to the screen in live-action series form has been a bit of a rollercoaster since it first received a green light from Netflix back in 2017. The graphic novel series focuses on five families of magicians sworn to protect our world who must battle an enemy who's picking them off one by one. By day, they are our neighbors, friends, and co-workers. But by night, they are the sorcerers, magicians, and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness — that is, unless the darkness gets them first.

In October 2020, the news hit that Netflix wasn't proceeding with production on the series adaptation. Though early pre-production was underway and scripts were being written, the series hadn't been cast yet. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Netflix bigwigs were still "high on 'The Magic Order' IP" but that the current vision wasn't the one the streamer wanted to move forward on (though reportedly interested in revisiting the IP for a new effort in the future). While the large scale of the project and growing worldwide pandemic issues were factors that were considered, reports were that they were not primary considerations.

But then, in May 2021, Millar offered some good news via a blog post shared by Netflix. Stating that he "created it to be a live-action series," Millar shared, "I'm also happy to share that 'The Magic Order' is in active development after we had to postpone due to all the uncertainty last year. Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers' room very shortly." And that leads us to earlier today when Millar was on Twitter X to not only promote Netflix's The Chosen One, the streaming series adaptation of Millar & Peter Gross' American Jesus, but also offer updates on other projects. And that's when Millar dropped the news that a series take on The Magic Order will be "Our next project as soon as the strike is over" – meaning the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. And while it would seem to be moving forward at Netflix, that wasn't expressly stated:

Oh yes. Our next project as soon as the strike is over. https://t.co/jwd0tsTTDP — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) August 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

