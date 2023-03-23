The Mandalorian: Ahmed Best Discusses Star Wars Live-Action Return Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best discusses his Star Wars live-action return as Jedi Kelleran Beq in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian has no shortage of returns of fan favorites despite how some may view it as overt fan service. The most recent is one no one expected in Ahmed Best, given his history with the Star Wars franchise. The actor is most synonymous with the Gungan favorite Jar Jar Binks, introduced in the prequel films starting with 1999's The Phantom Menace. While Best reprised the role in the two subsequent films and various other projects like the animated series The Clone Wars, he, along with TPM co-star Jake Lloyd and his Anakin Skywalker successor Hayden Christensen, faced the absolute worst from trolls. As Best and Christensen found their way back to the franchise, with the latter reprising his role for the Disney+ live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm cast Best as Jedi Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 20: The Foundling."

Ahmed Best's Return to Star Wars in 'The Mandalorian'

In a flashback sequence, we discover how Grogu finally escaped Order 66 during the events of 2005's Revenge of the Sith that saw the clone army turn on their Jedi allies triggered by the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid). Beq found him amidst the chaos through various modes of transport, evading the clone troopers throughout the busy streets of Coruscant. While we know Grogu eventually found his way to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the subject of the series, the flashback cuts off as Beq and Grogu were still running with the two flying off on a guard transport ship. There are four more episodes to see if Beq survived and lives as a ronin, potentially setting up Best's involvement in the upcoming spinoff in Ahsoka. Coincidentally, Ahsoka and Jar-Jar have crossed paths in the animated Clone Wars. The Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge host took to social media on Instagram to thank fans while posting a workout photo teasing about his journey to Beq. The Mandalorian streams Wednesdays on Disney+.