The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Talks Animated & Live-Action Bo-Katan

Katee Sackhoff discusses her "Star Wars" journey as Bo-Katan Kryze from the animated worlds of The Clone Wars and Rebels to the live-action The Mandalorian.

Katee Sackhoff has had a rare type of career where she has equal name recognition in the live-action and voiceover worlds. Over 12 years, the actress was not only able to bring proud Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze to life in Dave Filoni's animated Star Wars shows The Clone Wars and Rebels, she was the first to play her character's live-action counterpart on The Mandalorian opposite star Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. The live-action reintroduction represents a culture clash as Bo doesn't adhere to the traditional ways where the face is always covered with his/her helmet and is nearly subsequently shunned by the Children of the Watch before ultimately becoming their leader in season three. Sackhoff spoke with Inside of You podcast about her Star Wars journey.

Kate Sackhoff on Her Unique Milestone Within the Animation Community on 'The Mandalorian'

"I voiced [Bo-Katan] for about 10 years, not many episodes. I probably only did eight episodes, but she made an impression," Sackhoff told host Michael Rosenbaum. "She was around sort of at the end of 'The Clone Wars'. She was in 'Rebels' as well. She had an integral part in the tone of what it was when it ended. So it did make complete sense for her to find her way into 'The Mandalorian'." "So you were doing this voice before you did the real part, the live-action," Rosenbaum followed. "How many times does somebody, the voice of something and also make them the live-action [version]? I can't think of any. Are there?" "I think I might have been the first, and I don't say this with an ego. I've been told it's gone the other direction [live-action to animation], but never in this direction," Sackhoff responded.

The actress also revealed season three filming was completed just before the start of the July SAG-AFTRA strike, "No, oddly enough, we finished this last season, last April, over a year ago. The next season of 'Mando' hasn't started yet." When asked if she can say about season four, "I'm so good at not giving away spoilers at this point, because I'm so scared that someone from Disney will swoop in and you'll never hear from me again."Following up, Rosenbaum asked if the audience would be "shocked?" "I think that's the thing with this universe is that no matter what you do, you will always shock 50 percent of the audience," Sackhoff said. "You know what I mean? I'm sure it will there will be fun crazy moments that people water cooler about." For more including Sackhoff discussing how thyroid cancer had an impact when she filmed Battlestar Galactica and more, you can check out the video. The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.

