The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Offers S04 Update, Talks Spoiler Game

Checking in with Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff offered a quick Season 4 update & lots more.

Earlier this month, the news broke that the "Mandalorian" would be heading to the big screen. Directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to begin production later this year. But that doesn't mean the streaming series side of the universe has been forgotten about, with a second season of Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka currently in development and confirmation that Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian Season 4 is still in the works. Just don't ask for any updates on that last one because work hasn't started on it yet, according to series star Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze).

Checking in with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) for this week's episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Sackhoff shared that work on a new season "hasn't started yet" (understandable considering there are more plates spinning this time around, with both a film & a new season being in play). From there, Sackhoff explains why she stays in a constant state of spoiler paranoia – explaining how there aren't conversations ahead of time short of a "super thick" NDA. But if you make a mistake, that's when "you get a conversation."And then, Rosenbaum began asking another question about the new season – right before Sackhoff brilliantly refocused him off the topic. You can check out the entire interview above – with Sackhoff also discussing how much she enjoys portraying Bo-Katan, enjoying being a part of the "Star Wars" universe, Filoni & Favreau being "pretty cool" people (though Filoni is the "nerdier" of the two), and more beginning at the 9:50 mark.

The Mandalorian Universe: Favreay & Filoni's 2023 Thoughts

During an interview with Empire, Filoni discussed what fans can expect from the film, the need to go big when moving to the big screen, and planting the seeds for some defining moments. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Will the Film Wrap-Up Storylines or Have Its Own Story? "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too. 'A New Hope,' 'Empire,' and 'Return Of The Jedi' tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."

Moving to The Big Screen Means "Defining Moments" Are A Must: "To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea – a monumental moment in the time period that changes what's happening. What Tony [Gilroy] has done [in Andor] and what we did in 'Rebels,' everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You're looking for those moments that define an era, and that's what the films really should be about – whether it's characters coming together or a defining moment."

Filoni's Been Leaving Clues to What's to Come "Across Different Mediums" for Some Time: "There are little things along the way that I've built across different mediums, all in preparation for things that come later."

Based on what Favreau had to share during EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast, fans of the expanded "Star Wars" universe (comic books, novels, video games, etc.) might also have some familiar faces to look forward to seeing on the big screen, too. In the following highlights, Favreau explains why he and Filoni are interested in looking beyond the films & series, the importance of tapping into their "inner child" when mapping out the film, and how every decision about a character needs to serve the story – and not vice-versa.

Favreau Grew Up with Expanded "Star Wars" Universe: "When I was younger, we didn't have movies, but there were comic books, there were novels, things that are encompassed in the [expanded universe] or Legends. Clearly, there are decisions that have to be made to fit it all together, but for us, I think one thing we're in agreement about is that the characters — as special as they are — the story has to drive what characters are."

For Favreau, It's About Thinking as a Kid: "We joke that it's like we're playing with action figures, like, 'What's in the box? Let's play with what's in the box!' And that's what you do when you're playing, and you're a kid."

It Still Comes Down to The Story, First: "As we are getting deeper and deeper into this, you start to have to really map things out and figure out what that story is, and then have those characters fulfill what their growth cycle is and what their mythic hero's journey is. Those things have to fit together well. Otherwise, it won't feel like 'Star Wars.'" As Favreau sees it, that's a philosophy that "Star Wars" creator George Lucas would appreciate: "That's always been George's base. He's a student of Joseph Campbell. How does it fit into the narrative that has the hero's journey? And so as we have more and more characters line up, you have to figure out how those characters are arcing and if it feels ultimately like a Star Wars story."

