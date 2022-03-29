The Mandalorian Star/Director Carl Weathers Confirms S03 Filming Wrap

Okay, we may have come upon the only news about Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian that could outshine the news from earlier this month that the great Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future" franchise and so much more) would be making a guest appearance during the third season. Following up on an Instagram post from someone involved with costuming for the series (redacting their name) sharing a look at what's most likely the team's wrap present with a caption confirming that filming on Season 3 had wrapped. Adding more fuel to that theory is actor/director Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), who retweeted a story about what we just described with the caption, "…And what a season of WONDERFULNESS!"

Here's a look at Weathers' tweet that appears to confirm the good news that the third season has wrapped filming:

Pascal and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor sat down for a (virtual) chat as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series late last year, with Pascal opening up about his "Star Wars" experience and the difficulties with keeping Baby Yoda/Grogu a secret:

Pascal's Pre-"The Mandalorian" SWU Experience: "I was born in '75, and my parents immigrated to the U.S. from Chile when I was a baby. We were absorbing a lot of cinema. My father, who's a doctor but loves going to the movies, would be taking us all the time. And so, it kind of dominated my childhood experience, "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" and "E.T.," and all that Spielberg and George Lucas stuff.

When I met with them and stepped into a writers' room that was wall-to-wall story illustrations of the first season, it was really surreal to see such familiar imagery and kind of realize that those were pulled right out of your imagination. They know the impact that it had on all of us, and they're finding a way to — or new ways, really — to speak to that, and visually create the things that we see when we close our eyes and think about it. Which is kind of amazing."

Keeping Baby Yoda/Grogu a Secret Wasn't Easy for Pascal: "That may literally be the very first secret that I've ever kept. Don't share anything personal with me! But there's so much seriousness around leaked information, and I find it all just a bit too much. I tell my family everything, and I didn't with Grogu. I didn't even know what his name was going to be until the second season, but I could just tell that it was going to have such an impact. When I saw the image of this thing and started reading the scripts and everything, I didn't want to compromise that in any way. It was easy to not talk about it because it was like, 'Nah, I want this to work.'"