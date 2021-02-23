With FOX's The Masked Singer only a little more than two weeks away from its fifth season return, the hit singing competition series is ready to throw a "wildcard" (or two) into the mix. Returning host Nick Cannon (though Niecy Nash will host the opener) and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are back for a season-long round of guessing and speculating- now here's a look at the upcoming season's game-changer and how it impacts our contestants. The new wildcard rounds will feature new masked celebrities (costumes not yet revealed) who will have the opportunity to take the stage to unseat another contestant and take their spot on the road to The Golden Mask Trophy. There will be a total of 10 non-wildcard contestants split into two groups of five (Group A and Group B)- with the wildcard contestants adding to the number of performances. Also, we have a look at the newest mask Phoenix followed by official looks at Chameleon and Grandpa Monster masks:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. Here's a look at the early preview released by FOX last month:

FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.