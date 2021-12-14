The Masked Singer Season 6 Grand Finale Preview; S06 Clues Updated

After a whole lot of singing and a whole lot of unmasking, FOX's The Masked Singer is ready to crown a champion in this week's two-hour Season 6 Grand Finale. So it's up to host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke to see who walks away with the top prize and who gets to come up short: Queen of Hearts or Bull. To help get you in the mood, we have the official preview images for the final round followed by a preview. Then we wrap things up with an updated rundown of the clues we have on our two remaining masks.

Now here's a look at the first of what we're sure will be quite a few previews between now and Wednesday night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: The Perfect End To A Perfect Season | 2-Hour Grand Finale | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3Q6fjLjJ6w)

The Masked Singer Season 6 Masks & Clues

So far, viewers have seen Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox, Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton, Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga, Baby aka Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Cupcake aka Singer & Songwriter Ruth Pointer, and Hamster aka Actor & Comedian Rob Schneider, and Beach Ball aka TV Personalities Mama June & Honey Boo Boo, Pepper aka Singer Natasha Bedingfield, Jester aka Singer Johnny Rotten, Caterpillar aka TV Host Bobby Berk, Mallard aka TV Reality Personality Willie Robertson, Skunk aka Singer Faith Evans, and Banana Split aka Singer Katherine McPhee & Musician/Composer David Foster, go through their official unmaskings. Now here's a look at our updated roster of masks & clues so far for Queen of Hearts and Bull – with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account: But first, "Clue Review" clips of Episodes 1-10 courtesy of The Masked Singer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review Episodes 1- 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWk519nfOR0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdcP4MIHYd4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y22QzpyfoU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9Ihi_cNeww)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECR35w5yvyU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 8 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV0ZsntE83I)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 9 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZK4euUzKdo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvjhLsOlxik)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Queen Of Hearts | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4THKc-qGLo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTjcI79IrPg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3QoK5IMPg8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQlXN6r55KM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Group B Semi-Finals | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE3NmhnfTGk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Group B Finale | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaMoBsi1HxU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cannon Clue: Who Is The Queen Of Hearts? | Group B Finale | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Mpny6dm2ww)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1Pn6EJlVb4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sYVPoAfEyI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SW-ZMorAso)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5nFKiCJicg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Bull | Season 6 Ep. 9 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nePIQ8o6ILQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Group A Finale | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIDMQIRemio)