The Masked Singer Season 8 Update: Format Change, Masks, Guests & More

With two weeks to go until panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg & Ken Jeong, and host Nick Cannon return for the eighth season of FOX's The Masked Singer, it's still not clear if any other lackeys from the Trump administration will be making an appearance (we're looking at you, Rudy Giuliani). What we do have is a new teaser for the singing competition series' return, but first? We have some changes for this season to pass along, courtesy of exclusive reporting from Deadline Hollywood. In addition, we have an update on masks, special guests, and theme competitions- here's a look at what you need to know:

Wait… Only One Mask Moves on From Each Episode? Yup! The studio audience gets to vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least votes has to unmask mid-show. That unmasked celebrity gets to sit front-row in the Masked Singer VIP section to view the rest of the competition as well as the second unmasking (which means they'll get to see who they were competing against at the same time the audience, panelists & host do).

So You Say You Want A… Battle Royale?!? Those top two singers who made the cut, they'll end up facing off in a "Battle Royale" where they each perform the same song. When the dust settles, the winner is crowned "King or Queen of The Masked Singer" and then moves on to the next episode to take on new competition… while the other who didn't move on unmasks. The three finalists after each round will then move on to compete in the semi-finals.

Season 8 Masks (So Far): Bride, Avocado, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bug-a-boo, Scarecrow, Hedgehog & Mummies. Now here's a look at the newest teaser (with some of those masks in action), with FOX's The Masked Singer returning on Wednesday, September 21st. And don't forget that there's more intel waiting for you below:

Season 8 Theme Episodes: "Vegas Night," "Comedy Roast," "Hall Of Fame," "Muppets Night," "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night," "TV Themes," "'90s Night," "Thanksgiving" & "Fright Night."

Season 8 Celebrity (Unmasked) Guest Appearances: Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E., and Drew Carey.