The Miniature Wife: Banks & Macfadyen Series Goes Big This April

Peacock released the teaser trailer and announced an April premiere date for its ten-episode high-concept comedy series, The Miniature Wife.

Peacock has released a teaser trailer for its new comedy, The Miniature Wife, about a man's wife who shrinks. Yeah. That's it. I got nothing. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids? More like Honey, I Just Shrank You. Hilarity ensues. Because… everyone wants to see a wife get shrunken? It's almost certainly a man who had this fantasy and came up with this high-concept idea. The Miniature Wife is based on the short story by Manuel Gonzales and is a dramedy that examines the power (im)balances between spouses Lindy (Elizabeth Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen) after a technological accident triggers the ultimate relationship crisis. Talk about making the subtext text. There is no subtext. This is like a high school fiction writing assignment. Do they still do that in schools? They should. That's where the next high-concept Hollywood pitch could come from. "What if a husband shrank his wife? You get… The Miniature Wife!"

This could have been a horror story, but they opted for the wiser choice of making it a comedy instead, so there's a lot of shouting, mugging for the camera, because she's so small she has to really EMOTE after all. Peacock is actually going to milk a whole season of ten episodes out of this instead of a feature film. And they're going to drop all ten episodes at once, because we just have to binge at least five hours of a pissed-off wife who's been shrunk to the size of a kid's action figure. At least Elizabeth Banks and Matthew MacFadyean are getting work. Maybe Banks will get to direct some episodes. While miniature-sized. Here's a picture of a pre-miniature wife.

The series regulars for The Miniature Wife are Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen, O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, Sofia Rosinsky, with the recurring cast including comedy stalwarts Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu, and Tricia Black. Everybody gets to pay their mortgage. Acclaimed director Greg Mottola directs four episodes, including the pilot, and gets an Executive Producer credit, as do Banks and MacFadyean for being the leads. The other Executive Producers are Michael Aguilar (I'm Dying Up Here, Kidding, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), Suzanne Heathcote (The Crowded Room, Killing Eve), because you need a writers' room to come up with jokes and situations for a Miniature Wife. Executive Producers are Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for production company Media Res (The Morning Show, Pachinko)

All episodes of The Miniature Wife starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen will premiere on April 9, 2026, only on Peacock.

